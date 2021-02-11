Bill takes aim at ICE detention centers in Maryland

Maryland lawmakers have been heavily debating a bill concerning ICE detention centers and future contracts with the state.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have been heavily debating a bill concerning ICE detention centers and future contracts with the state.

The proposed Dignity Not Detention Act was discussed Wednesday in Annapolis.

The bill would prevent the state’s detention centers from renewing existing contracts with ICE or private prison companies.

The bill would also prevent the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency from coming into Maryland in the future to build new detention centers.

The public would also be informed if ICE was planning to build a detention center.

Opponents of the bill say it is a backdoor attempt at attacking programs that aim to keep communities safe.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.