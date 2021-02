Three people died in a house fire in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Wednesday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

Three people died in a house fire in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Wednesday night.

The Hagerstown Fire Department responded to a house fire call on Linganore Avenue near Salem Avenue.

The Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office said in a tweet that it is assisting the investigation.

The cause of the fire and the names of those who died are still unknown at this time.

Below is a map of where it happened.