Maryland school systems receive over $780M in federal pandemic relief funding

Maryland’s public schools will be receiving over $780 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help with efforts to reopen schools while mitigating safety risks, the state’s Department of Education announced Friday.
The funding — which is allocated through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act — provides grants directly to school systems to “assist in reopening classrooms, assess and address learning loss, provide targeted tutoring and other initiatives to help alleviate the impacts of the pandemic,” according to a news release.
The department said the funding would be flexible, so that local school systems could decide how it would be spent depending on their individual challenges and needs.
Local schools will submit requests for the funds.
Here’s how much local school systems will be receiving:
- Montgomery County: $112,233,764
- Prince George’s County: $122,234,704
- Anne Arundel County: $48,393,505
- Charles County: $13,743,730
- Baltimore City: $197,474,401
- Baltimore County: $96,638,621
- Frederick County: $16,879,062
- Howard County: $19,371,973
