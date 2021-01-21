CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Maryland man accused of threatening to bomb IRS headquarters

January 21, 2021

A Maryland man is facing several years behind bars for allegedly posting online about destroying a federal building.

Cody Wolf Gideon Mohr, 27, of Columbia was named in a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.

An investigative unit for the Treasury Department was conducting routine checks of online threats to the Internal Revenue Service.

During a search Tuesday, the day before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA, found Mohr’s Twitter account.

Mohr, under the handle @BonaFried, allegedly tweeted publicly back on Jan. 15, “I am going to explode the IRS headquarters with a bomb.”

And that wasn’t the only tweet.

One of Mohr’s tweets, prosecutors said, talked about why he was revealing his plans, saying he was “simply announcing my intentions to give employees a fair shot at escaping alive.”

Other posts included “thinking of ways to kill [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi” and “[it would be cool to] drive 80 mph into a million people.”

Additional tweets spoke of threatening police officers during traffic stops, building a semi-automatic rifle and obtaining firearms.

“We take threats to bomb a federal building and injure federal employees seriously,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur said in a statement.

Mohr is charged with making internet threats to destroy a federal building by use of explosive and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

An initial court appearance for Mohr has yet to be scheduled.

