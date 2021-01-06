Maryland adds more food benefits for low-income families

Maryland has announced added benefits to help low-income families struggling financially during the pandemic to buy food.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all Maryland recipients of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive an additional 15% increase in their total benefits this month due to recent federal legislation.

A household of four will see a $102 increase in its maximum monthly benefit for the next six months.

The governor says Temporary Cash Assistance families will receive an additional $40 million in benefits as part of the state’s emergency economic relief measures.

That’s equivalent to $100 per household member for each of the next six months.

