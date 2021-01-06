INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » Maryland News » Maryland adds more food…

Maryland adds more food benefits for low-income families

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has announced added benefits to help low-income families struggling financially during the pandemic to buy food.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all Maryland recipients of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive an additional 15% increase in their total benefits this month due to recent federal legislation.

A household of four will see a $102 increase in its maximum monthly benefit for the next six months.

The governor says Temporary Cash Assistance families will receive an additional $40 million in benefits as part of the state’s emergency economic relief measures.

That’s equivalent to $100 per household member for each of the next six months.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

larry hogan | snap

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up