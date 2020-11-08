Virus sends Allegany County students back to online school

All students in Maryland’s Allegany County Public Schools will return to remote learning Monday because of a shortage of staff available to teach in person as a result of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the area.

The Cumberland Times-News says the school district announced the change Saturday. The district says 101 staff members could not work during the week of Nov. 2 because they had either tested positive for Covid-19 or were quarantining after coming into contact with an infected person. The number of people unable to work in person had risen to 110 by Saturday.

