Report: Baltimore County improperly paid salaries, pension

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 8:44 AM

BALTIMORE — A report from the county inspector general’s office says Baltimore County government improperly paid at least 20 workers both salaries and pensions at the same time despite county law prohibiting it in most cases.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the report shows the county employees were paid more than $1 million in salaries through Oct. 1 and more than $2.3 million in pension benefits through Sept. 30.

According to the report, most of the employees formerly worked for the county and were rehired from 2018 to 2020.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said the county will address the issue to improve accountability, reduce government waste and provide savings to taxpayers.

