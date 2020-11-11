CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Baltimore SWAT officer facing child pornography charges

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 4:54 PM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore SWAT officer accused of child sex abuse is now facing charges of possession of child pornography.

The Baltimore Sun reports a Harford County grand jury has added 10 counts of child pornography possession to the child sex abuse case against 50-year-old Donald P. Hildebrandt.

State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger confirmed that the indictment was returned on Tuesday.

Last month, Hildebrandt was charged with four counts, including sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. The offense date was listed as Oct. 16 and charges were filed on Oct. 21.

