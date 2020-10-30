ELECTION NEWS: Follow election coverage live | Election night protest in DC | Photos around the DC region | Photos across the US
Scammers target Maryland voters for full Social Security numbers

Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP

October 30, 2020, 2:28 PM

Voters in Maryland need to be careful about a recent scam that appears to be taking advantage of any confusion this election cycle.

Some voters are getting calls from people that claim to be from the state’s board of elections, but they’re actually scammers, according to the consumer protection division at the Maryland Attorney General’s Office

In this scheme, the person calling wants to obtain Social Security numbers. During the call, they claim to be from the Maryland Board of Elections and say they need the caller to reveal their entire Social Security number so their ballot can be processed.

Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said the elections board, both state and local, may call if there is an issue with a ballot, such as a missing signature, and they may ask for the last four digits of a voter’s Social Security number, but they will never ask for the full number.

If the scam call comes in, hang up and do not call back the number on the caller ID.

If you are concerned about the authenticity of a call, or have a question about your ballot, contact your local board of elections.

