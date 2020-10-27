Body found on beach in Ocean City

A Public Works employee found the body in the surf off 14th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, police said.

A body of a man believed to be in his 50s washed up on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland Tuesday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., Ocean City police responded to the beach off 14th Street for a report of a body that appeared to have washed ashore.

Later, police said a Public Works employee found the body in the surf off 14th Street. Public works crews have been surveying the beach after a recent oil spill in Delaware.

Police are trying to identify the dead man and are investigating the circumstances around his death. The chief medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

“There are currently no known missing persons reported in the area,” police said Tuesday.

The beach entrances were closed at 14th Street while police were investigating.

Anyone who has information about this case can call Ocean City police at 410-723-6610.

Below is a map of the area where police said the body was found.