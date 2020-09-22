CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Maryland News » Maryland launches campaign to…

Maryland launches campaign to boost tourism

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

September 22, 2020, 10:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland launched a new campaign highlighting its scenic byways Tuesday in a bid to ramp up tourism to the state.

The “Open Road” campaign aims to boost visits and local economies. And the newly created itineraries offer suggested routes, restaurants and points of interest.

State tourism officials say they’ve implemented safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fall is a beautiful time to explore Maryland and travel our scenic routes, helping to support all of the accommodations, attractions, restaurants and their employees along the way,“ Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz said in a release. “Working with health officials, the tourism industry has implemented protocols so they can be open for guests safely and comfortably.”

To that end, Maryland’s eight state-operated Welcome Centers have reopened and are staffed with travel experts, according to the release. The centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, though they hope to return to a seven-day operating schedule.

More information can be found at visitmaryland.org.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up