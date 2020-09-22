Maryland launches campaign to boost tourism

Maryland launched a campaign highlighting its scenic byways Tuesday in a bid to ramp up tourism to the state.

The “Open Road” campaign aims to boost visits and local economies. And the newly created itineraries offer suggested routes, restaurants and points of interest.

State tourism officials say they’ve implemented safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fall is a beautiful time to explore Maryland and travel our scenic routes, helping to support all of the accommodations, attractions, restaurants and their employees along the way,“ Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz said in a release. “Working with health officials, the tourism industry has implemented protocols so they can be open for guests safely and comfortably.”

To that end, Maryland’s eight state-operated Welcome Centers have reopened and are staffed with travel experts, according to the release. The centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, though they hope to return to a seven-day operating schedule.

More information can be found at visitmaryland.org.