Baltimore County sets aside assistance money for renters

TOWSON, Md. — Officials in Baltimore County say that there could be up to 24,000 eviction filings in a single month once the courts get back up to speed following the coronavirus-related closures.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that county officials are setting aside assistance money to try to help renters.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has asked the county council to approve an application for $3 million in federal relief funds for the county’s rental assistance program. County spokesman Sean Naron said that the county is also redirecting $800,000 to future eviction prevention efforts.

The county will also distribute $2 million to as many as 545 families through nonprofit partners beginning next month.

