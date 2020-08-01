Maryland courthouses begin enforcing new safety guidelines

There are new mandatory health safety requirements for anyone entering a Maryland courthouse or judicial facility.

There are new mandatory health safety requirements for anyone entering a Maryland courthouse or judicial facility.

Health concerns have led Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Mary Ellen Barbera to issue an administrative order requiring everyone to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines, which require a minimum of 6 feet between individuals.

Clear facial barriers don’t fulfill the mask requirement.

The order went into effect Friday and will be enforced for anyone above 2-years-old.

Masks must cover both the nose and mouth and are also required during all court proceedings. Employees are also required to follow the new safety guidelines.

For anyone who enters a facility without a face covering, one will be provided and for anyone who can’t comply, a remote proceeding may be an option.

