Maryland courthouses begin enforcing new safety guidelines

There are new mandatory health safety requirements for anyone entering a Maryland courthouse or judicial facility.
Health concerns have led Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Mary Ellen Barbera to issue an administrative order requiring everyone to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines, which require a minimum of 6 feet between individuals.
Clear facial barriers don’t fulfill the mask requirement.
The order went into effect Friday and will be enforced for anyone above 2-years-old.
Masks must cover both the nose and mouth and are also required during all court proceedings. Employees are also required to follow the new safety guidelines.
For anyone who enters a facility without a face covering, one will be provided and for anyone who can’t comply, a remote proceeding may be an option.
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.