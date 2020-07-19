Md. colleagues pay tribute to Lewis: ‘As close to a christ-like figure as I have known’

Nine Maryland Democrats in the Free State’s congressional delegation offered written tributes to their late colleague John Lewis.

John Lewis, the icon of the Civil Rights movement who died Friday at the age of 80, entered the U.S. House of Representatives in 1987 — at the same time as now-Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.) and Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.).

On Saturday, all nine Democrats in the Free State’s congressional delegation offered written tributes to their late colleague.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume:

With the passing of John Lewis America has lost one of her greatest heroes, and I have lost an old and dear friend. John and I were sworn into the historic 100th Congress as classmates 33 years ago. The passion for equality that he carried with him throughout his life never waned, and his untiring quest for justice never faltered. With a big heart for compassion John, like his mentor Dr. Martin Luther King, was unawed by opinion, unseduced by flattery and undismayed by disaster.

Birthed in the era of Jim Crow and vile segregation he defied the limitedness of others expectations. Knowing that politics change people, he decided to change politics, and did he ever. While his victories, accomplishments, and honors are far too numerous to remember or mention, it is important to know that John just wanted to be remembered as a simple man with a fire in his belly for justice.

In an age where everyone seems to be searching for the next great thing, isn’t it odd that the greatness of John Lewis was with us all along. We needed only to look as far as the latest movement for change to find it. We are sad today, but heaven is rejoicing. John has claimed his final reward.

Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin:

Until his last days, John Lewis showed us all how to fight, stand up for justice and get into “good trouble.” He marched through Selma and the halls of the Capitol with the same faith, courage and conviction. Today our nation mourns a true hero. Rest in peace, my dear friend and colleague.

He was a beacon in Congress and his passing calls upon us all to follow his example and carry on the fight for justice.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer: