Maryland Civil War sites receive $5.1M grants to preserve history, support tourism

From battlefields to train stations, there are historical landmarks from the American Civil War all across Maryland, and many of these sites will now receive grants to help preserve that heritage.
Thirteen Civil War Heritage areas have been awarded more than $5.1 million in grants to help support improvement projects.
That includes more than $630,000 to support parts of Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties.
“Our applicants sent in applications, making the case for all sorts of projects,” said Emily Heubner, assistant director of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, the organization that helped secure the funds.
Heubner said the heritage tourism economy is a major part of the state’s past. “History is more relevant than ever today, and people are interested in these educational experiences,” she said.
See a complete list of the recipients below:
- The African American Resources-Cultural and Heritage Society — $50,000 for an African American Heritage Center in Frederick
- Battle of Falling Waters 1863 Foundation — $45,000 for a parking area and bus pull-off area
- Brunswick Potomac Foundation — $8,000 for Brunswick Red Men’s Hall facade restoration, architecture and design project
- Catoctin Furnace Historical Society — $25,000 for the restoration/renovation of the Museum of the Ironworker, and $50,000 for exhibit design, production and installation
- Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Park Service — $50,000 for Fort Frederick Visitor Center exhibit construction
- Douglas G. Bast Museum of History and Preservation — $10,436 for the rehabilitation of the Douglas G. Bast Museum of History
- Town of Emmitsburg — $12,054 for historical wayside exhibits
- H&F Trolley Trail Association — $29,680 for the extension of the H&F Trolley Trail
- Historical Society of Frederick County — $62,733 for the Heritage Frederick preservation project
- Hood College — $15,927 for the adaptive reuse of the historic Williams Observatory as a museum
- Town of Mount Airy — $17,980 for the historic train station’s roof replacement
- Town of Sharpsburg — $19,685 for the historic Antietam Station’s roof replacement
- Washington County Historical Society — $10,000 for the Seibert Collection
- City of Westminster — $25,000 for the Durbin House Historic Structure Assessment
- Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Association (multi-heritage area grant) — $15,000 for the 2021 World Canals Conference
- Chesapeake Conservancy (multi-heritage area grant) — $50,000 to enhance the park experience through bilingual interpreters.