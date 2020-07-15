Maryland Civil War sites receive $5.1M grants to preserve history, support tourism

Many Civil War sites across Maryland will now receive grants to help preserve the state's historical heritage.

From battlefields to train stations, there are historical landmarks from the American Civil War all across Maryland, and many of these sites will now receive grants to help preserve that heritage.

Thirteen Civil War Heritage areas have been awarded more than $5.1 million in grants to help support improvement projects.

That includes more than $630,000 to support parts of Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties.

“Our applicants sent in applications, making the case for all sorts of projects,” said Emily Heubner, assistant director of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, the organization that helped secure the funds.

Heubner said the heritage tourism economy is a major part of the state’s past. “History is more relevant than ever today, and people are interested in these educational experiences,” she said.

See a complete list of the recipients below: