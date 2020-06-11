Ocean City leaders vow to put a stop to violence after video of boardwalk brawl

Leaders in Ocean City, Maryland, are working to come up with solutions to a spike in violence after video of a boardwalk brawl surfaced online.

Leaders in Ocean City, Maryland, are working to come up with solutions to a spike in violence after video of a boardwalk brawl surfaced online.

The disturbing incident happened early Tuesday morning on the boardwalk at 4th Street.

Video that went viral and has since been removed from social media platforms, such as Facebook and YouTube, appears to show a young man being punched in the face repeatedly — even after the victim was slumping over on a bench.

The victim eventually collapsed and while some people crowded around to take pictures, the fight continued — even spilling into the sand.

Dozens of what appeared to be younger adults were seen in the video.

The Ocean City Police Department said it took three minutes before someone called them, and by the time they were able to rush to the scene, everyone involved, including the victim, were gone.

Later on Tuesday evening, police said there were two more assaults on the boardwalk, identifying two people they believe were involved with both attacks.

Police said they are also investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan called the past few days at the resort town “extremely difficult” and said the town is “horrified” by what was seen.

A closed-door meeting with town leaders and the police department was held Wednesday afternoon, with the mayor vowing to “examine every possibility to prevent this from happening moving forward.”

So far, police have not announced any arrests related to the attacks.