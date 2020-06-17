Mosquito maintenance: Maryland’s advice for homeowners

Heading into the official start of summer this weekend, Maryland is offering some tips to reduce the number of pesky mosquitoes during the season.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Mosquito Control Program said the best way to do that is to identify and remove any standing water around your property.

“This time of year with wet, hot, and humid conditions, it is important to survey our yards and eliminate any potential breeding zones,” said state Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder in a statement.

The most common mosquito in Maryland is the Aedes albopictus or Asian tiger mosquito, which multiplies in containers of standing water instead of marshlands.

It could be anything from lawn furniture, buckets, grooved pipes or even children’s toys.

The program is offering several steps you can take:

Look for anything that retains even the tiniest amount of water. Dump out the liquid and then store it in a dryer place or throw it out.

Take out and replace corrugated or grooved drain pipe from downspouts and think about installing smooth piping. If you can’t take out the pipes, try screens to cover the openings.

Any children’s toys should be collected and stored in areas where water can’t build up.

Containers, such as buckets, pails, water bottles, storage totes and recycling containers should also be emptied and stored in dryer areas. Make sure your trash cans and rain barrels are covered.

The Agriculture Department also reminds people that the insects aren’t just a nuisance, they can carry West Nile virus and other harmful diseases.