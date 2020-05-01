Maryland 2020 primary voting guide: Everything you need to know

The coronavirus pandemic has led to sweeping changes in working, going to school and, now, voting in Maryland.
The primary election, which takes place June 2, will be conducted primarily through the mail — a first for the state.
See everything you need to know below.
- Q: When is the primary?
The primary takes place Tuesday, June 2. Originally, the election was planned for April 28. But Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back the date of the primary to give officials more time to come up with a plan for carrying out the primary with enhanced safety measures because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Q: What does having a “vote by mail” election mean?
The June 2 primary will primarily be a “vote by mail” election, under a plan from the State Board of Elections ratified by the governor.
This means the board of elections will automatically mail ballots to all eligible voters. You do not need to ask for a ballot to receive one.
- Q: When will I get my mailed ballot?
The board of elections said it plans to start mailing ballots in early to mid-May. It will mail the ballots to the address it has on file. All mailed ballots will include a return envelope and prepaid postage.
- Q: What is the deadline to return my ballot?
Voted ballots must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, June 2.
Voters who prefer to drop off their ballots can do so at designated ballot drop off locations from Thursday, May 21, 2020 through Tuesday, June 2, 2020. See the full list of drop-off locations on the board of elections website.
- Q: Do I need ID to vote by mail?
If you are already a registered voter and have voted before, you won’t need any ID to receive or submit a ballot by mail. However, the state board of elections said a “small number of newly registered voters” may need to provide ID with their completed ballots. If you have to provide ID, there will be instructions with your ballot.
- Q: What if I need to change my address?
If you need to update your address, you need to do so with your local board of elections. You can use the online voter registration application to make the change, or you can submit in writing your new address. For instructions on updating your address, see the board of elections website.
The deadline to update your information is Wednesday, May 27.
- Q: Can I register to vote online?
Yes, you can register to vote on the board of elections website.
You’ll be asked to provide some information so election officials can verify your identity. If you use the online system to register, you must enter your Maryland driver’s license/ID number and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
The deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
If you think you might already be registered, you can check online using the Voter Lookup tool.
- Q: How will I know if my ballot was counted with a vote by mail?
You can see the status of your absentee ballot online using the Voter Lookup tool.
- Q: What if I can’t vote by mail?
If you can’t vote by mail, there will be at least one voting center open in each county in Maryland. In more populous counties, there will be more voting centers. For example, there will be five voting centers each in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and in Baltimore City.
You can visit the voting centers if you didn’t receive a ballot in the mail.
The voting locations will be open on June 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can see the full list of voting centers on the board of elections website.
- Q: What’s on the ballot?
In addition to the presidential candidates, candidates for all eight seats in Congress are on the ballot as well as contests for local races. You can see your sample ballot on the Voter Lookup tool.