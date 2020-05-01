Maryland 2020 primary voting guide: Everything you need to know

Maryland's 2020 primary election, which was rescheduled from April in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will be conducted primarily through the mail — a first for the state. See everything you need to know about the June primary.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to sweeping changes in working, going to school and, now, voting in Maryland.

The primary election, which takes place June 2, will be conducted primarily through the mail — a first for the state.

See everything you need to know below.