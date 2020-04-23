Victim rescued after 30-foot fall in Md. mountains

A person was injured after falling 30 feet in a remote, mountainous area, according to Maryland State Police.

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — A person was injured after falling 30 feet in a remote, mountainous area, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said in a statement that rescue crews were called to Chimney Rock in the Catoctin Mountains near Thurmont, Maryland, before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities spotted the victim about 45 minutes later in a heavily wooded, rocky area and called for a helicopter to lift the patient.

The victim was flown to a trauma center for treatment. State Police didn’t give an update on their condition or detail the circumstances leading to the rescue.

