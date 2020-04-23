Home » Maryland News » Victim rescued after 30-foot…

Victim rescued after 30-foot fall in Md. mountains

The Associated Press

April 23, 2020, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — A person was injured after falling 30 feet in a remote, mountainous area, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said in a statement that rescue crews were called to Chimney Rock in the Catoctin Mountains near Thurmont, Maryland, before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities spotted the victim about 45 minutes later in a heavily wooded, rocky area and called for a helicopter to lift the patient.

The victim was flown to a trauma center for treatment. State Police didn’t give an update on their condition or detail the circumstances leading to the rescue.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up