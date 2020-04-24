Home » Maryland News » Minutes after launch, new…

Minutes after launch, new Maryland unemployment website overwhelmed

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

April 24, 2020, 10:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
beacon unemployment
Maryland created a new website to make it easier for people to file for unemployment. It was overwhelmed within minutes of launching. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Maryland launched a new website Friday to help residents — including gig workers affected by the coronavirus crisis — file for unemployment insurance. But within minutes of the 7 a.m. launch, the Department of Labor said its Beacon site was overwhelmed.

WTOP heard from frustrated people, who were unable to log onto the Beacon site: “The new landing page looked great. However, the good news ends there. One click on the new page and I encounter an error,” said Doug Lwin, a self-employed worker.

The notice on the site early Friday read: “Despite rigorous testing of our new BEACON One-Stop application, the vendor we partnered with is experiencing temporary issues with the system due to the volume of claimants accessing the site simultaneously. The outside vendor is working hard to resolve the issues. Please check our website later this morning for updates.”

Until now, Lwin and other gig workers weren’t eligible for unemployment, but a new pandemic emergency program allows him to receive financial help.

“This is very disappointing and frustrating! I’m sure there are thousand of individuals like me that haven’t been able to apply for unemployment because we don’t fall into the traditional worker category,” Lwin said. “I truly hope this issue will be resolved very soon.”

Maryland’s Department of Labor spokesperson Fallon Pearre asked frustrated residents to try a bit later. WTOP has requested comment from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

More Coronavirus News

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up