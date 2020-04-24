Minutes after launch, new Maryland unemployment website overwhelmed

Maryland's brand new one-stop website to allow people to file for unemployment was overwhelmed within minutes of launch, according to the state's Department of Labor.

Maryland launched a new website Friday to help residents — including gig workers affected by the coronavirus crisis — file for unemployment insurance. But within minutes of the 7 a.m. launch, the Department of Labor said its Beacon site was overwhelmed.

New: @MD_Labor says its brand new Beacon website, which launched at 7a to provide a one-stop way for people to file for unemployment has been overwhelmed. We’ve heard frustration from people who have been unable to log-in. pic.twitter.com/i5hm32s4gt — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) April 24, 2020

WTOP heard from frustrated people, who were unable to log onto the Beacon site: “The new landing page looked great. However, the good news ends there. One click on the new page and I encounter an error,” said Doug Lwin, a self-employed worker.

The notice on the site early Friday read: “Despite rigorous testing of our new BEACON One-Stop application, the vendor we partnered with is experiencing temporary issues with the system due to the volume of claimants accessing the site simultaneously. The outside vendor is working hard to resolve the issues. Please check our website later this morning for updates.”

Until now, Lwin and other gig workers weren’t eligible for unemployment, but a new pandemic emergency program allows him to receive financial help.

“This is very disappointing and frustrating! I’m sure there are thousand of individuals like me that haven’t been able to apply for unemployment because we don’t fall into the traditional worker category,” Lwin said. “I truly hope this issue will be resolved very soon.”

Maryland’s Department of Labor spokesperson Fallon Pearre asked frustrated residents to try a bit later. WTOP has requested comment from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

