Md. publishes data on COVID-19 cases at nursing homes, group facilities

Maryland has published data on COVID-19 cases at nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other group homes with 10 or more occupants.

On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan said he directed the state’s health department to release the data on the facilities, where the pandemic’s toll has been especially heavy across the nation.

Montgomery County facilities reported the most number of positive cases (1,043) and deaths (129). Regency Care of Silver Spring has the most cases in the county at 80, and Manor Care of Silver Spring has the most reported deaths at 15.

Baltimore County has 738 positive cases and 67 deaths.

Prince George’s County is third, with 485 cases and 52 deaths from the coronavirus. Riderwood-Arbor Ridge has the most cases at 86, and Hillhaven Assisted Living, Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has 12 reported deaths.

Prince George’s County Jail, which is included in the count, has 49 cases and zero deaths.

The data is based on facility reports to the Maryland health department and may be revised upon new information.

You can see the data here.

Nationwide, there are over 11,000 nursing home deaths from COVID-19-related complications as of Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

In New York, which leads the nation in nursing home deaths from COVID-19, a home in Brooklyn reported 55 coronavirus deaths two weeks ago.

Its CEO said the figure was based entirely on symptoms and educated guesses, because they were unable to actually test any of the residents or staff, The Associated Press reported.

A Richmond, Virginia, assisted-living facility was the center of an outbreak that claimed 45 lives earlier this month.

Critics, local leaders and industry officials have called on the federal government to track infections at these facilities, and a spokesman for the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services told The Associated Press that details are being worked out on how and when to distribute that information.

