Maryland school-safety tip line still on the job

Schools in Maryland may have moved online, but that doesn’t mean students aren’t facing a host of fears. And state officials are reminding students that the Safe Schools Maryland tip line is still operating 24/7.

The Maryland Center for School Safety says the tip line remains open for students who are being cyberbullied, who think a fellow student might harm themselves or others, or who don’t feel safe for any other reason.

“With families isolated at home and students unable to physically attend school, Maryland students are facing new and diverse challenges,” the center said Tuesday in a statement. They add that the teachers and counselors whom students usually rely on aren’t as easy to contact.

Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon added: “We encourage students and families to make use of the Safe Schools Maryland Tip Line, as well as the many emotional support and counseling resources available through each local school. To our students, please know that we are here for you during this very challenging time.”

You can call the tip line at 1-833-MD-B-SAFE (1-833-632-7233), go online at safeschoolsmd.org, or download the free app via the App Store or Google Play.