Maryland lawmakers discuss how to ‘start looking forward’ in the midst of pandemic

Maryland lawmakers met Wednesday and received an update on reopening businesses, new orders from the governor and the status of the state's stockpile of medical supplies.

State Sen. Steve Hershey, a Republican whose district includes Kent, Queen Anne’s, Cecil and Caroline counties, told his colleagues on the Joint Legislative Task Force on COVID-19, “I just can’t emphasize enough that it’s time we start looking forward and start talking about economic recovery.”

The work group’s meeting was held before Gov. Larry Hogan announced his plans to work toward a reopening of the state’s economy.

Hogan said that while, “Everybody would like to know when we’re going to get back to a normal life,” it is also important to continue efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Hershey suggested the work group invite business leaders and economists to “advise us on some of the long-term ramifications of a shutdown.”

Del. Shane Pendergrass, whose district includes Howard County, said the state’s aggressive approach toward containing the virus is helping.

Pendergrass noted that Marylanders have responded to the efforts.

“When my husband goes to the grocery store, people are wearing masks,” Pendergrass said, noting that it was “rare to see people without masks.”

Hogan announced a new executive order at a news conference later Wednesday that requires masks to be worn at grocery stores, retail outlets and on mass transit across the state.

Members of the work group also heard from state health officials on Maryland’s stockpile of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and how many ventilators the state had and would be getting in future.

Deputy Secretary of Operations for the Maryland Health Department Gregg Todd told lawmakers, “Given what we have in our stockpile, we’re probably at half of what we need.”

He said additional supplies has been ordered.

“With what we have ordered, we’re good,” Todd said.

Hogan said the state has received 1,000 face shields and is expecting 4.5 million N95 masks to arrive in the next week.

