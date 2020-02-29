University of Maryland suspends study abroad programs in 3 countries over coronavirus

The university further said “any country that is upgraded to a Warning Level 3 advisory by the CDC” will also have study abroad programs suspended.

The University of Maryland has suspended its study abroad programs in Italy, China and South Korea effective immediately as more and more cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, are reported around the world.

The university further said “any country that is upgraded to a Warning Level 3 advisory by the CDC” will also have study abroad programs suspended.

“At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the University of Maryland,” the school said in a statement. There are currently no confirmed cases in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

The Centers for Disease Control issues travel advisories from Warning Level 1 (usual precautions) to 3 (avoid nonessential travel).

In a news conference in the White House Briefing Room on Saturday, the Trump administration announced that areas of Italy and South Korea would be upgraded to Warning Level 4 (do not travel).

University of Maryland has preemptively alerted students studying abroad in Japan, facing a Warning Level of 2, that they may be next to have their international studies cut short over coronavirus. Iran is also currently under a Warning Level 3 travel advisory over coronavirus, as is Venezuela for an outbreak of infectious diseases.

The university has said it is working with students studying abroad to ensure their access to medical care and coordinate the continuation of classes online.

