Measure on greenhouse gas reduction to be heard in Maryland

It's coming before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Maryland is getting a hearing before state lawmakers.

It’s coming before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

It would require the Maryland Department of the Environment to adopt a final plan that reduces statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030. That’s an increase from the current goal of 40%, based on 2006 levels.

It also would set the state on a path toward achieving net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The bill would require that plan to use a certain metric in estimating the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.