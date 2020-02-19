Home » Maryland News » Measure on greenhouse gas…

Measure on greenhouse gas reduction to be heard in Maryland

The Associated Press

February 19, 2020, 4:01 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Maryland is getting a hearing before state lawmakers.

It’s coming before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

It would require the Maryland Department of the Environment to adopt a final plan that reduces statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030. That’s an increase from the current goal of 40%, based on 2006 levels.

It also would set the state on a path toward achieving net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The bill would require that plan to use a certain metric in estimating the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News
maryland general assembly

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up