Lawsuit: U.Md. fed gluten to student with celiac disease

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A student who has celiac disease says in a lawsuit that a Maryland state university deliberately served her food containing gluten.

Hannah Smith sued the University of Maryland, College Park, on Feb. 20, stating they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 by serving her food with gluten. A gluten-free diet is one way to treat celiac disease.

The lawsuit says Smith and her father spoke to the university about her dietary needs and the school assured her they would be accommodating.

The lawsuit says Smith was served gluten at least three times in the 2017-2018 year. She was hospitalized on one occasion.

A spokeswoman for the university declined to comment.

