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Driver killed in Prince George’s Co. school bus crash identified

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

May 12, 2026, 6:06 AM

The driver of a car involved in a crash with a Prince George’s County school bus in Accokeek, Maryland, on Friday has been identified.

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Prince George’s County police said Dequan Gravely, 23, of Bryans Road in Charles County, was driving northbound on Route 210 near Pine Drive around 7:20 a.m. when his Mercedes collided with the school bus turning left from the southbound lanes.

Investigators said the crash happened in the intersection, causing the school bus to flip onto its side. Gravely died at the scene.

The school bus driver was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Scene of deadly crash involving a school bus in Prince George's County.
Scene of deadly crash involving a school bus in Prince George’s County on Friday, May 8, 2026. (7News/Brad Bell)

Investigators said they believe debris from the collision damaged a third vehicle. The driver of that vehicle “declined medical attention,” police said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 301-731-4422.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.

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Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

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