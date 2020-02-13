‘Brilliant’: Head of search panel talks about U.Md.’s next president

The leader of the search committee that picked the next president of the University of Maryland called Darryll Pines not only brilliant but beloved on the campus.

Darryll Pines, dean of the A. James Clark School of Engineering, was appointed on Wednesday to succeed President Wallace Loh, effective July 1.

“He has so many great attributes,” said University System of Maryland Regent Gary Attman. “He exudes great energy and enthusiasm when you meet him. He’s got a brilliant academic background.”

Attman said the presidential search committee looked at nearly 100 candidates before picking Pines, who first came to the university in 1995 as an assistant professor.

“Sometimes you look all around the world, and the answer you’re looking for and the person you’re looking for is right in your own backyard. And that was the case here,” Attman said.

“(Pines) has a familiarity with every aspect of the campus, and is well liked — I would say beloved — by every component of the campus community.”

Attman said Pines is the right choice to lead the university.

“He’s the kind of person who will continue to bring our campus together so that we can move forward and focus on our bright future, having learned from our past.”

