2 people in Maryland being tested for possible coronavirus

"There is no immediate public health emergency here in Maryland," Gov. Larry Hogan said during a news conference Thursday.

Two people in Maryland who recently traveled to China are being tested for possible coronavirus, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Hogan said the two people met the criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested for the new virus. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Dr. Fran Phillips, with the Maryland Department of Health, said it will take about two to three days to receive the test results. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Two people in Maryland who recently traveled to China are being tested for possible coronavirus, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday at a news conference.

Hogan said the two people met the criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested for the new virus, known as COVID-19. This means the CDC will examine their cases and determine if they actually have the virus.

“There is no immediate public health emergency here in Maryland,” Hogan said at the news conference.

Dr. Fran Phillips, with the Maryland Department of Health, said it will take about two to three days to receive the test results. She said the two patients who are being tested are being quarantined at home.

More coronavirus coverage

Phillips said a third patient is being examined right now to see if their test should be sent to the CDC.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland — or in the broader D.C. area.

Two other people in Maryland were tested for coronavirus in January and earlier this month, but their tests were negative.

In Virginia, test results for two patients — including one in Northern Virginia — are pending.

During the news conference, Hogan said his administration is sending a $10 million budget request to Maryland lawmakers for emergency coronavirus preparedness measures.

“I want to assure Marylanders that our state is taking every precaution when it comes to the coronavirus because our highest priority is keeping our residents safe. While we are hoping for the best, we are also actively panning for the worst,” Hogan said.

Phillips said people in Maryland and throughout the U.S. remain at “low-level risk” from coronavirus. “But we are aware and on the lookout if that should change.”

She said health departments in every jurisdiction have round-the-clock hotlines “so if there should be a case at 2 o’clock in the morning anywhere in the state, there is a trained clinician available 24/7 to take that call.”

She urged health precautions, such as covering coughs, washing hands frequently and staying home from work and school when sick.

While doctors are still learning more about the virus every day, Phillips said: “People over the age of 60 seem to be disproportionately impacted, hit much harder … as well as people with underlying health conditions.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.