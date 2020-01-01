New Maryland state legislative session starts next week

Maryland's General Assembly session starts next week, and lawmakers have funding for school construction at the top of their list of priorities.

Maryland’s General Assembly starts a new session next week and lawmakers in both chambers have funding for school construction at the top of their list of priorities.

In both the Maryland House and the Senate, the first proposal listed for introduction is the Built To Learn Act, a bill that would pour an additional $2.2 billion into local governments to help with new construction and renovations.

The bill was first announced by Democratic lawmakers in November.

Other legislation filed for the upcoming session includes measures to ban flavored tobacco products, require new regulations to detect moisture and mold in school buildings and update school discipline policies.

The legislative session begins in Annapolis on Jan. 8.

