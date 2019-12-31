Who’s who in the 2020 Maryland General Assembly

With resignations and new appointments, the Maryland General Assembly will begin a new session, with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appointing Del. Charles Sydnor III to fill a vacant seat in the Maryland Senate.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Del. Charles Sydnor III to fill a vacant seat in the Maryland Senate.

Sydnor, a Democrat, will succeed former Sen. Shirley Nathan Pulliam, who announced she was resigning due to health reasons.

Sydnor’s district includes Baltimore City and parts of western Baltimore County. His House seat will have to be filled.

The Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee will accept applications and then refer a name to Hogan, who has the authority to appoint Sydnor’s successor.

Sydnor’s appointment is one of a number of changes in the Maryland State House.

Republican Mike Griffith was appointed on Monday to the House seat formerly held by Andrew Cassilly, whose district includes parts of Harford and Cecil counties.

Griffith is president and chief marketing officer at HPS Management, a property management company in Havre de Grace.

Cassilly will serve as senior adviser to the governor, Hogan announced earlier in December.

In October, Democrat Tawanna Gaines resigned her house seat and later entered a guilty plea in a federal corruption case. Gaines represented parts of Prince George’s County, including Greenbelt and Hyattsville.

Nicole Williams, an attorney, was appointed to replace Gaines.

Two Baltimore County Democrats — Eric Bromwell and Stephen Lafferty — left the House of Delegates to serve in the administration of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Their seats have been filled by Carl Jackson and Cathi Forbes respectively.

In the Maryland Senate, the seat formerly held by Cheryl Glenn will remain open until after the start of the Maryland General Assembly session on Jan. 8.

Glenn resigned without explanation on Dec. 18, and was indicted in a federal bribery case days later.

The Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee will accept applications from people who want to serve out Glenn’s term. Interviews are scheduled for Jan. 13.

As in the case of other lawmakers, the name selected by the committee will be sent along to Hogan, who will make the appointment.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story misstated the name of new representative Nicole Williams.

