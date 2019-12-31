Md. shooting closes road near Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro station for hours

A shooting near a Metro station closed a roadway in Prince George's County, Maryland, for a couple of hours Monday afternoon.

A shooting near a Metro station closed a roadway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for a couple of hours Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Prince George’s Police were sent to investigate reports of gunfire near the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro station, which closed Central Avenue. Although there was evidence of a shooting, no victims were found.

Later, two people went to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Police haven’t confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.