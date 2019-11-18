Maryland investigating reports of E. coli infection linked to salad pack

Seven patients reported eating Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad that was purchased at various Sam's Club locations in Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Health is investigating a cluster of E. coli infections in various individuals who reported eating ready-made salad bought at a warehouse store.

Seven patients reported eating Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad purchased at various Sam’s Club locations in Maryland. The products are also distributed to other retailers, in addition to Sam’s Club.

The products have lot number 255406963 and a “Best By” date of Oct. 31, 2019. One person has been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Consumers are advised not to eat the salad.

The presence of E. coli O157 was found in the romaine lettuce of an unopened product bought by one of the patients. The health department said that the investigation is ongoing and additional laboratory testing is pending.

Those who have been infected by the bacteria may manifest symptoms including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, as well as fever. Symptoms typically appear three to four days after consuming food that has E. coli, or between one to 10 days after exposure.

Infection could be mild or life-threatening and most people recover within five to seven days.If you have diarrhea that lasts for more than three days or is accompanied by a fever higher than 102 degrees, blood in the stool or ongoing vomiting, the heath department urges you to go to a doctor.

E. coli O157 in romaine lettuce was linked 62 reported cases in 2018 that affected 16 states and D.C.

