National Aquarium welcomes ‘Macaroni’ the puffin

The National Aquarium in Baltimore recently welcomed a new Atlantic puffin chick to its “Sea Cliffs” exhibit. It is the 16th chick to successfully hatch in the exhibit since 2006, according to a news release.

At the aquarium, Chicks receive their names according to their lineage to help staff easily recognize at the simple mention of a name how the puffins are related. Macaroni joins siblings with pasta-themed names, including Ravioli and Gnocchi, from prior breeding seasons, the release said.

For the next 40 days, Macaroni will remain in its burrow and will be fed and cared for by its parents until it fledges—grows feathers—and is ready to explore, according to the release.

Our Newest Arrival: Macaroni the Puffling! World, say hello to Macaroni.This lil' noodle is the latest Atlantic Puffin chick (or puffling) to hatch at the Aquarium. Parents Staypuft and Viggo will be keeping a watchful eye on Macaroni in their burrow for the next 40 or so days, until this puffling is fledged and ready to explore! Posted by National Aquarium on Friday, September 20, 2019

