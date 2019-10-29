Md. woman reportedly couldn’t hear toilet running, gets $5K bill

Denise Sansonese's son, Blake, noticed the toilet running on a recent trip home from college.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman whose son says she couldn’t hear her toilet running because she’s deaf has received a nearly $5,000 water bill.

The Frederick News-Post reports Denise Sansonese was told to pay at least some of the amount Thursday. Her son, Blake, noticed the toilet running on a recent trip home from college.

Sansonese and her son say they watched a video online that showed them how to fix the toilet. He says she went to the city to address the bill but was told there wasn’t an interpreter available to help her.

The newspaper says its phone calls and messages to city officials weren’t returned Monday.

Sansonese says the city told her a letter was left on her door about the water. She says she never saw it.

