Montgomery Co. teacher is Md. Teacher of the Year finalist

Madeline Hanington, who teaches English and digital literacy at the Hallie Wells Middle School, in Montgomery County, is one of seven finalists for the award, Maryland schools superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon announced.

Hanington is the current Montgomery County Teacher of the Year and has won the Milken National Educator Award, and she is the first in her family to attend college, the department said.

Other nominees from the D.C. area include:

Teresa Beilstein, a third-grade science teacher at South Shore Elementary School, in Anne Arundel County;

Brandi Jason, a music teacher at Liberty High School, in Carroll County;

Jossie Perry, a social studies teacher at Rising Sun High School, in Cecil County;

Michael Franklin, a health and physical education teacher at Catoctin High School, in Frederick County.

The judges included principals, teachers, members of school boards and teachers’ unions, parents and more. The winner will be announced Oct. 25 and will compete for the National Teacher of the Year award. The education department said that Maryland has had five finalists for the national award in the last 10 years, including three winners.

