Mad Fish Bar & Grill in Ocean City closes indefinitely after fire

A three-alarm fire cause severe damage to a popular restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, early Friday.

Crews respond to a fire at Mad Fish Bar and Grill in Ocean City, Maryland, on Aug. 2, 2019. (Courtesy Ocean City Fire Department) (Courtesy Ocean City Fire Department) Crews respond to a fire at Mad Fish Bar and Grill in Ocean City, Maryland, on Aug. 2, 2019. (Courtesy Ocean City Fire Department) (Courtesy Ocean City Fire Department) ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A three-alarm fire that destroyed a popular restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, early Friday is still being investigated.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the fire that broke out in the Mad Fish Bar & Grill shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Ocean City Fire Department.

The restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire, the post stated.

Multiple fire departments assisted with the fire and the cause of the fire is still being determined.

The restaurant stated in a post that they are closed indefinitely but “will be back and stronger than ever.”

Mad Fish thanked local officials for their quick response to the fire in their post and recognized the customers who supported their business.

“It is with great sadness that we share this news,” the post stated. “We would like to thank the firefighters and emergency personnel who swiftly responded to this emergency. We would also like to thank all of our staff for their hard work over the last year in making Mad Fish an up and coming success in Ocean City. We are so grateful for those who supported Mad Fish early on in this new venture.”

Dozens of Ocean City businesses are offering to hire Mad Fish’s workers, according to posts on the LOCALS ONLY – Ocean City Facebook page.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.