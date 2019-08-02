Home » Maryland News » 2nd rocket launcher tube…

2nd rocket launcher tube recovered from US service member at BWI

The Associated Press

August 1, 2019, 1:31 PM

This image, released by the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s in Maryland, shows a rocket launcher tube that was seized at baggage area, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at BWI Marshall Airport near Baltimore. (Office of the State Fire Marshal’s via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — An Air Force sergeant tried bringing home a rocket launcher tube as a souvenir at the same airport where another service member tried returning with a similar weapon this week, officials said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office in Maryland issued a statement saying the device, designed to be aircraft-mounted, was recovered Thursday at BWI Marshall Airport. It held no explosives, but it might have contained pressurized gas and couldn’t go on a commercial flight.

The office said the sergeant was returning from overseas and that it will hold onto the launcher until it can be safely returned to him.

Federal officials said they found a similar device Monday. The unidentified traveler said he was in the military and returning from Kuwait.

No arrests were made in either case.

