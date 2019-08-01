FBI offers reward for ‘Furry Mask Bandit’

The FBI is offering thousands of dollars in reward money for a man called the "Furry Mask Bandit," who is accused of robbing banks in Maryland and Virginia.

A man with a funny nickname is accused of serious crimes in Maryland and Virginia, and the FBI is offering thousands of dollars in reward money, hoping for tips that will lead to his arrest.

The FBI says the man, known as the “Furry Mask Bandit,” is responsible for at least four bank robberies since October.

“We do feel that he’s a danger to the community,” said Special Agent Robert Bornstein. “We need public assistance in capturing this guy.”

According to the FBI, the man wears hoodie sweatshirts, furry masks or wigs, and sunglasses to cover his face. He has been described as slim and 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information that leads to the suspect.

“As time goes on, serial bank robbers may get more aggressive, and we just don’t want anyone to be harmed by this individual,” Bornstein said.

The Furry Mask Bandit has robbed SunTrust banks inside Safeway grocery stores in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and in Falls Church and Herndon, Virginia.

Investigators said the man approaches the counter and passes a note demanding money, asking for $100 bills.

“The demand letters are consistent in message and in handwriting style,” said Bornstein.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000 or submit a tip at https://tips.fbi.gov.

