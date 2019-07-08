Home » Maryland News » Bowie woman gets 18…

Bowie woman gets 18 months, plus home detention, for $1 million scam

Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

July 8, 2019, 9:59 PM

A Maryland woman used a phony sob story to con five people out of more than $1 million, and now she’s been sentenced to prison.

Nely Rider, 74, of Bowie, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release, which will include nine months of home detention.

According to her plea agreement, Rider convinced five people that a woman in Mexico named Patricia was in danger and needed money to get to the U.S.

Rider claimed that once Patricia was safe in America, she would have access to money and pay the victims back.

But it was all a lie.

The victims gave Rider a total of $1.2 million.

Of the victims, some were elderly and lost their retirement savings.

Prosecutors say Rider used the money for her own personal benefit, spending some of it at casinos.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
gambling nely rider scam

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up