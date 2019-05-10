Maryland confirms 5th measles case; no public exposure concerns

The Maryland Department of Health advised that a fifth measles case has been confirmed since the first one was reported in early April.

The state does not believe the public is at risk of having been exposed to the viral infection in this case, a state Health Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The person who received the diagnosis lives in one of the three previously identified Baltimore-area ZIP codes mentioned in the other measles notifications released by the state. Those ZIP codes are 21208 and 21209, in the northwestern part of Baltimore, close to Pikesville, and 21215, a section closer to the center of the city, bordering Druid Hill Park.

Find more information about Maryland’s measles cases and what to do in case you think you may have symptoms on the state’s Department of Health website.

