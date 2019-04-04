4th measles case confirmed in Maryland; possible public exposure

Anyone who visited 4000 Old Court Road in Pikesville on Tuesday, April 16, from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles, the Maryland Department of Health said Friday.

A fourth measles case in a Maryland resident has been confirmed, the state’s Department of Health said Friday.

There is possible public exposure: Anyone who visited 4000 Old Court Road in Pikesville on Tuesday, April 16, from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles, the Health Department said.

Earlier this week, the Health Department also released the dates, times and locations of other places where there may have been public exposure to measles. That includes:

4000 Old Court Road in Pikesville on Tuesday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4000 Old Court Road in Pikesville on Sunday, April 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Market Maven (1630 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Seven Mile Market (201 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. ​

See the full list here.

The outbreak is localized to a small area within ZIP codes 21208, 21209 and 21215.

People who may have been exposed at other locations are being notified directly.

Find more information on the Maryland Department of Health website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.