Hogan OKs extra $255M for education blueprint bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s agreeing to spend $255 million for extra education funding to begin implementing a plan to improve education in Maryland. But he’s expressing concerns about the blueprint approved by lawmakers this year.

Hogan announced Wednesday he will let the measure go into law without his signature.

The governor says the plan will lead to massive increases in spending over the next decade without enough fiscal safeguards and accountability.

Hogan says a state panel had planned to make new education funding formulas to help pay for the proposals, but that hasn’t been accomplished yet. He says he wants to work with lawmakers to develop a fiscally responsible proposal.

The plans call for raising teacher pay and implementing programs to help low-income and special education students.

