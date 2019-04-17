202
Home » Maryland News » Naval Academy will bar…

Naval Academy will bar transgender students in fall 2020

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 1:15 pm 04/17/2019 01:15pm
Share
FILE - This May 10, 2007 file photo shows the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Kathleen Lange, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy will ban people who are transgender from attending the school, beginning with the 2020 school year.

The Defense Department confirmed the policy change to the Capital Gazette on Monday. The school in Annapolis, Maryland, currently accepts transgender students and retains midshipmen who transition to another gender.

The change follows a policy shift under the Trump administration to bar people who are transgender from serving in the military. The new policy applies to students enrolled in the 2020-21 school year and beyond.

The Obama administration lifted restrictions on transgender service members in 2016. It allows them to serve openly and covered gender affirmation surgery.

Midshipman Regan Kibby, currently enrolled in the academy, is one of six service members suing the Trump administration over its ban.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Life & Style Living News Local News Maryland News National News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Before and after images of Notre Dame

See images taken before and after the destructive fire for an idea of what was lost.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!