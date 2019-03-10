Drainage project could affect I-270 traffic, starts Monday

A new year-long project to retrofit the storm drainage system along Interstate 270 in Germantown, Maryland, is scheduled to start Monday. The project itself isn't expected to significantly impact traffic but it is near other construction.

A new yearlong project to retrofit the storm drainage system along Interstate 270 in Germantown, Maryland, is scheduled to start Monday.

The project will improve the system itself, as well as improve the water quality flowing into the storm management facility.

Maryland State Highway Association spokesman Charlie Gischlar says the impact to drivers should be relatively low, but they will start to see differences soon.

“The initial impact is going to be as the crews set up the concrete barrier, which is what they’ll work behind,” said Gischlar, “but there will also be some pipe crossings this summer.”

When they work on those crossings, there will be some ramp closures around at the interchange with Germantown Road. While the project itself isn’t expected to harm traffic significantly, Gischlar does point out that it’s near other work along the popular commuting route.

“This does fall between several different projects on I-270, the biggest one being Watkins Mill Road right down the street from it,” said Gischlar. “So give yourself some time. You’re going to see some construction equipment pretty much in that entire area of Germantown and Gaithersburg along I-270.”

The project is expected to be finished sometime in early 2020.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.