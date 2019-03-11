Md. State Trooper shoots, kills suspect after being stabbed

A Maryland State Trooper is in the hospital after being stabbed and then shooting his alleged attacker during a struggle in Carroll County, police said Monday.

A Maryland State Trooper was hospitalized after being stabbed and then shooting his alleged attacker during a struggle in Carroll County, police said Monday.

According to authorities, the trooper was responding to a report of a man slashing tires around 8 a.m. Monday in Westminster, Maryland.

The officer approached the man, who was armed with a knife, in the intersection of Washington Road and Stoner Avenue. After trying to talk with the suspect, a struggle ensued.

That’s when the suspect stabbed the trooper in the side, and the trooper shot the man.

The suspect died later at the hospital. Police have identified him as Michael J. D’Angelo, 34, of Westminster.

A knife was recovered from the scene, police said.

They added that the Westminster Barrack did not have contact with D’Angelo before Monday morning’s incident.

The trooper was released from the hospital Monday afternoon. He has been with the force for six years, and will be on administrative leave.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.