Maryland’s annual program for families to explore state parks begins soon

Maryland's Park Quest program challenges families to get out and explore 19 of the state's 75 parks. Activities include scavenger hunts and puzzles.

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources is once again inviting families to get out and explore their state parks.

Now in its 12th year, the Park Quest challenges teams to visit 19 of the state’s 75 parks and participate in activities ranging from scavenger hunts to puzzles.

“And at the end they’ll receive a stamp, and if they complete a certain number of quests, they’ll be entered for some prizes” said Maryland park ranger Melissa Acuti.

The Park Quest program runs from May 1 through Oct. 31, and registration can be done online starting April 3. Acuti said the first 1,000 teams to register will get “passports” that give them free access to the sites that are featured in the Park Quest challenge. There is a $10 fee to participate.

Acuti said families who miss the registration process can still participate and get the Quest materials, but they will have to pay day-use service charges at the sites that are listed in the Park Quest program.

The sites featured in this year’s Park Quest are scattered across the state, from Herrington Manor State Park in Oakland to Janes Island State Park in Crisfield. Acuti said that her favorite park is one that is not listed in this year’s Park Quest: Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary in Upper Marlboro.

“It is one of our hidden gems; it’s a great spot to see ospreys and all sorts of bird life” Acuti said.

When families or teams head out to any one of the state’s parks, they should bring water, and dress appropriately for the weather, she said.

For information and a list of sites included in this year program, check out the Park Quest website.

