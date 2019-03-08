Maryland Gov. Hogan offers minimum wage compromise

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proposed a compromise in the statewide debate over a $15 an hour minimum wage.

In a letter to Senate President Mike Miller and House Speaker Mike Busch, Hogan pitched a plan to raise the current state minimum wage of $10.10 an hour to $12.10 an hour by 2022.

Hogan said he could support that increase under several conditions, including having a “trigger” that would make any increase above $12.10 contingent on increases in neighboring states.

Another condition would include increasing the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit to 60 percent of the federal wage.

