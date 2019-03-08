202
Maryland Gov. Hogan offers minimum wage compromise

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP March 8, 2019 7:06 pm 03/08/2019 07:06pm
Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has proposed a compromise in the debate over a $15 an hour minimum wage.

In a letter to Senate President Mike Miller and House Speaker Mike Busch, Hogan pitched a plan to raise the current state minimum wage of $10.10 an hour to $12.10 an hour by 2022.

Hogan said he could support that increase under several conditions, including having a “trigger” that would make any increase above $12.10 contingent on increases in neighboring states.

Another condition would include increasing the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit to 60 percent of the federal wage.

