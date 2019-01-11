202.5
Md. federal prison lockdown caused by assault on 2 officers

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 7:26 am 01/11/2019 07:26am
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a prison lockdown that lasted several days was caused by an assault on two correctional officers in Maryland.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that the Federal Bureau of Prison said in a news release Thursday that an inmate acting erratically on Dec. 31 became belligerent and assaulted the staff members. The Federal Correctional Institution at Mexico Farms was subsequently placed on lockdown.

The newspaper received the information after inquiring about reports of the lockdown. Prison officials say the press release was delayed by the government shutdown.

Further details were not available.

The prison houses around 950 men.

Information from: Cumberland (Md.) Times-News, http://www.times-news.com/timesnew.html

