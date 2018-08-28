202
Home » Maryland News » 2018 PARCC scores: Top-scoring…

2018 PARCC scores: Top-scoring Maryland school systems

By Jack Moore August 28, 2018 5:41 pm 08/28/2018 05:41pm
96 Shares

WASHINGTON — Howard and Calvert counties in Maryland posted among the highest scores in reading and math on annual statewide assessments.

Related Stories

The PARCC tests — short for Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Career — evaluate student performance on a five-point scale. The scores were released Tuesday.

Overall, just 41.6 percent of elementary and middle-school students across Maryland posted passing scores on the English test. In Howard County, the number was more than 56 percent. Statewide, just 42.4 percent of 10th-graders earned passing scores on the English portion of the test this year. That compares to 65.5 percent in Calvert County.

Scores can vary widely from school system to school system. And even school systems with low scores compared to the statewide average can point to modest improvements compared to last year’s scores.

See a breakdown of English and math scores by county below.

(The chart below shows the percentage of elementary and middle-school students earning proficient scores on the 2018 PARCC tests). 

(The chart below shows the percentage of students earning proficient scores on the 10th grade English PARCC test). 

(The chart below shows the percentage of elementary and middle-school students earning proficient scores on the math portion of the 2018 PARCC tests). 

(The chart below shows the percentage of students earning proficient scores on the algebra portion of the 2018 PARCC test). 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Education News Local News Maryland News parcc
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500