2018 PARCC scores: Top-scoring Maryland school systems

The PARCC tests — short for Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Career — evaluate student performance on a five-point scale. The scores were released Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Howard and Calvert counties in Maryland posted among the highest scores in reading and math on annual statewide assessments.

The PARCC tests — short for Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Career — evaluate student performance on a five-point scale. The scores were released Tuesday

Overall, just 41.6 percent of elementary and middle-school students across Maryland posted passing scores on the English test. In Howard County, the number was more than 56 percent. Statewide, just 42.4 percent of 10th-graders earned passing scores on the English portion of the test this year. That compares to 65.5 percent in Calvert County.

Scores can vary widely from school system to school system. And even school systems with low scores compared to the statewide average can point to modest improvements compared to last year’s scores.

See a breakdown of English and math scores by county below.

(The chart below shows the percentage of elementary and middle-school students earning proficient scores on the 2018 PARCC tests).

(The chart below shows the percentage of students earning proficient scores on the 10th grade English PARCC test).

(The chart below shows the percentage of elementary and middle-school students earning proficient scores on the math portion of the 2018 PARCC tests).

(The chart below shows the percentage of students earning proficient scores on the algebra portion of the 2018 PARCC test).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.